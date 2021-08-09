MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is offering a $180,000 reward in the investigations into the shootings of three children in the hopes that the incentive will help solve the cases.

The reward — the largest in Minnesota history — is being offered through Spotlight on Crime, a fund by the state department of public safety that issues cash rewards for information that helps solve violent crimes. A billboard campaign featuring the rewards will also launch later this week.

The three children were unintended targets of alleged gun violence between rival gangs, according to the department, which is investigating the cases. MPD and the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension hope the reward will bring about information that will help solve the three cases.

As with most other major U.S. cities, Minneapolis has experienced a rise in violence and property crime in the past year. This increase comes as the police department is more than 200 officers, or about 25%, below its authorized strength due mostly to a wave of retirements and disability leaves following George Floyd's fatal encounter with four Minneapolis police officers and the ensuing unrest.