The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board released a preferred concept for its new Bde Maka Ska concessions pavilion showing a large seasonal vendor hall, long tables with gas fireplaces, a performance nook and steps leading down into the water.

The rebuild also will include an all-gender restroom and storage building, improved waterfront access for pedestrians, bike racks and ADA parking. Space is set aside for rentals of Wheel Fun four-wheel multipassenger cycles, native plantings and a secondary year-round indoor dining area.

A design team led by Cuningham Group developed the concept over several months. The board offered two options for public review from March 11 through April 1, gathering feedback through three virtual open houses, an online survey, e-mail and social media.

The Planning Committee will hold a public hearing on the preferred design on May 5. Staff will present the estimated cost and proposed funding sources at that meeting.

If approved, the design likely will be considered by the full board on May 19, with construction expected to begin next year at the intersection of E. Bde Maka Ska Parkway and W. Lake Street.

After the former concession operator Lola on the Lake was destroyed in a fire caused by discarded hookah embers, the Park Board paved over the site and installed electrical hookups for Lola's food trucks.

