The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has two options in mind for a new Bde Maka Ska pavilion to replace the one that burned down in 2019, destroying the Lola on the Lake restaurant.

The Park Board has received hundreds of comments so far and will continue to accept responses to its online survey through Thursday. The public is invited to a final virtual open house about the proposals Monday from 7 to 8 p.m.

Both concepts propose dividing the pavilion site into two buildings and providing a performance area.

Concept A shows more trees integrated into the seating areas. It would have a dining space in the northern building with relatively equal amounts of space for food service, restrooms and storage in the southern building.

Concept B features a large central gathering space. It would have a dining space in the southern building, larger restrooms and less space for food service and storage than Concept A.

Cost estimates will be presented to the Park Board after a site concept is chosen. Funding sources could include insurance proceeds from the fire, the Capital Improvement Program Regional Park funding and Park Dedication fees.