A Minneapolis police officer was injured Friday night while trying to recover a stolen vehicle.

A press release from the Minneapolis Police Department said officers received GPS information that a stolen vehicle was stationary in the area of 28th St. and Pleasant Ave. S. They attempted to apprehend the suspects and recover the vehicle when the suspects fled.

Officers did not pursue them, but a subsequent GPS report showed the vehicle parked at 29th St. and Portland Ave. S. Another group of officers responded, positioning their squad in front of the vehicle with emergency lights activated.

As officers exited their squad, the police account said, the driver of the stolen vehicle accelerated and rammed the side of the squad, pinning the leg of one of the officers in the door of the squad. Other officers on the scene rendered first aid, and the officer was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with noncritical injuries.

The suspects again fled, this time with officers in pursuit. The police account says the vehicle was disabled while traveling on Interstate 394. Two individuals were arrested and taken into custody.