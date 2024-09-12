The Ricky Davis era of Minneapolis North boys basketball has come to end after two seasons.
Minneapolis North begins search for boys basketball coach to replace Ricky Davis
Ricky Davis, a former NBA player who spent much of two seasons with the Timberwolves, replaced legendary Larry McKenzie in 2022 and had two winning seasons in his first time coaching high school basketball.
The Minneapolis Public Schools posted a job opening for his coaching position Wednesday.
The Polars are coming off a 17-11 season in 2023-24, Davis’ second at the helm of the program. He went 21-9 in his initial season. On its Facebook page, North’s administration wrote: “Thank you Coach Davis for the last two years of service to the North Community as our Boys Basketball Coach. Wishing you the very best in your future endeavors.”
Calls to the school and Davis were not immediately returned.
It marked the first time Davis coached high school basketball.
McKenzie led the Polars to two state championships as part of his Hall of Fame coaching career. McKenzie, 65, retired in late July 2022 after a 24-year head coaching career that included six state championships in stops at North, Minneapolis Henry and Holy Angels. He won Class 1A state titles at North in 2016 and 2017.
Davis, playing guard and small forward, averaged 13.5 points per game during his NBA career, which ended in 2010 and also included time with Charlotte, Miami, Cleveland, Boston and the Los Angeles Clippers. He played 36 games for the Wolves in the 2005-06 season, after he arrived as part of a January 2006 trade that sent Wally Szczerbiak to Boston.
That season, Davis averaged 19.1 points per game for the Wolves. The next season, he played 81 games for them and averaged 17 points. He was traded to Miami just before the 2007-08 season.
Davis grew up in Iowa and played for the Hawkeyes before becoming a first-round pick of the Charlotte Hornets in 1998.
