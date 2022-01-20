Thank you for checking out Basketball Across Minnesota, my weekly look at some of the state's top hoops stories, from preps to pros. — Marcus Fuller

When Kelly Rae Finley saw attention building on her impressive turnaround with the Florida women's basketball program this season, she made it a habit to remind people of her Midwest roots.

"It's always good to remember where you started," Finley said. "I'm just a girl from Minnesota."

The 36-year-old Minneapolis native and former Breck standout took over a Gators team immersed in scandal last summer under former coach Cameron Newbauer and coming off a 12-14 season. Under Finley's leadership as interim coach, they surpassed 20 wins and are in firm contention for a NCAA tournament bid.

That has folks around the country, and not just the Twin Cities, recognizing a rising star in the coaching ranks.

She's among 15 candidates for national coach of the year honors, a list including league peers like South Carolina's Dawn Staley and LSU's Kim Mulkey.

Both Staley and Mulkey publicly endorsed Florida lifting the interim tag on Finley.

Finley celebrated the life-changing news Monday afternoon with her staff and players. Bear hugs in the middle of the Gators' locker room were followed by cheers and selfies.

A humble Finley reflected earlier in the day on her time as a young basketball player in Minnesota. She won a state title at Breck playing for her father, Ray Finley, who won three state titles, including at Providence Academy and Blake.

"To grow up in the basketball community in Minnesota was really, really special," Finley said. "There's a lot of talented student-athletes who have come from there, and a lot of coaches now. So that's really fun."

Playing for Breck, Kelly Rae Finley (right) scrapped for a loose ball during the 2003 state tournament.

Winning is fun. That hadn't been happening much with the Gators previously with five straight losing seasons. The future now seems bright under Finley's leadership as head coach. Florida was nationally ranked for the first time since 2016. A team picked to finish 11th in the SEC entered the conference tournament Thursday with a No. 5 seed — the Gators are solidly in the projected NCAA tourney field even after a three-game losing streak to end the regular season.

"What a cool year," Finley said. "We've had ups and downs just like any team. But I'm really proud of where we're at. It was a tough week [last week]. We didn't get the results we wanted but I know that we've grown. It's better to have those games before the tournament."

Finley, who moved from assistant to interim coach in July, proved with separate five-game win streaks in January and February that she was the best long-term fit as Florida's head coach.

But it started off with her having to just barely keep a program in turmoil afloat. Players alleged a toxic culture and abusive behavior under Newbauer, who resigned last summer.

Florida's losing streak to end the regular season was minimal compared to the adversity the team faced after Newbauer's departure and the loss of All-SEC second team forward Lavender Briggs, who transferred after suffering a season-ending injury in January.

A high point for the Gators earlier this season was an 84-59 win against No. 7 Tennessee, which sparked five straight victories in February and a ranking as high as 17th in the Associated Press poll. They also defeated five ranked opponents, the most in 16 years.

After playing at Northwestern and Colorado State in the early 2000s, Finley had assistant coaching stints at Harvard, Colorado, and Arizona before joining the Gators in 2017. She experienced winning cultures previously, but her players also reached a high level of success for the first time. And she looks forward to them responding better as contending becomes more of the expectation for Florida basketball.

"As a whole on the season, I just couldn't be more proud of our team," Finley said. "Of their efforts and commitment to each other and their commitment to getting better."

The start of postseason play this week means Selection Sunday is around the corner on March 13. With the Gators vying for their first NCAA tournament berth in six years, eyes back here will be on Finley, who is proud to represent Minnesota and also excited her hometown can show off its love and support for women's basketball with the Final Four this year.

"The fan support is outstanding," Finley said. "And I would anticipate nothing less at the Final Four this season. It will be fun for everyone to see."

Fuller's Five

Five Minnesotans who stood out this week:

Tyler Wahl of Lakeville North was instrumental in Wisconsin’s huge win over Purdue on Tuesday.

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

The former Lakeville North star and junior forward led the Badgers with 19 points, five steals, and two blocks in Tuesday's win over No. 8 Purdue to clinch a share of the Big Ten title.

Sara Scalia, Gophers

The Stillwater product tied her teammate Kadi Sissoko with 32 points in Sunday's win for the Gophers against Penn State. Scalia's 101 threes are tied for second in program history.

Prince Aligbe, Minnehaha Academy

A 6-7 senior and Boston College recruit, Aligbe had 36 points in a win against Holy Family and the state's top 2023 big man Boden Kapke on Tuesday.

Brooke Olson, Minnesota Duluth

The senior forward averaged 19.7 points in three NSIC tournament games, highlighted by 21 points to lead the Bulldogs to their second-straight conference tourney title Tuesday against St. Cloud State.

Isaac Asuma, Cherry

The sophomore guard became Cherry's all-time leading scorer with a triple-double of 36 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists. He now has over 1,800 points in his career.

Statistically speaking

Prince Aligbe of Minnehaha Academy, shown here playin for Grassroots Sizzle in May last year, is tied for the state lead in scoring at 28.8 points per game.

28.8 — Stillwater junior Max Shikenjanski and Minnehaha Academy senior Prince Aligbe were tied for the state points per game lead as of Wednesday.

46 — Northern Michigan guard Max Bjorklund's scoring total on 9-for-10 threes and 14-for-15 free throws, including 40 points in the second half vs. Ferris State.

2 — Number of seconds left when Dakota County Technical College's Janeir Harris scored the game-winning bank three to win the region 13 championship. Also earned "SportsCenter" top 10 play honors.

700 — Number of career coaching victories for Anoka-Ramsey men's basketball coach Ron Larson during a playoff win last week.

2,010 — Number of career points for Cretin-Derham Hall senior Tre Holloman, who passed ex-Gopher Daniel Oturu on the program's all-time scoring list Wednesday.

Games to watch

South St. Paul at Mahtomedi boys, Friday, 7 p.m.

The Packers are 25-0, but their closest league game was 62-58 win vs. Mahtomedi on Jan. 5. And the Zephyrs were without junior standout Owen Carlson, who is averaging 22.9 points.

Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Magic rookie guard Jalen Suggs and Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. are both representing Minnesota well in the NBA, but Trent's team is still trying to make a playoff push.

This is the final installment of Basketball Across Minnesota this season. Enjoy the tournaments. Thanks for reading, Marcus (@Marcus_R_Fuller on Twitter)