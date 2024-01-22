The principal of Andersen United Middle School in Minneapolis is out after a group of parents interrupted a recent board meeting to call for a leadership change at the school.

Tara FitzGerald, who served as Andersen's principal since 2021, will be "pursuing another opportunity within MPS," according to a letter sent to families. Starting Monday, Ray Aponte will be interim principal for the rest of the school year.

Aponte retired in 2019 after 29 years in the district, where he worked as principal of Waite Park Intermediate, Andersen Jefferson K-8, Northrop Elementary, and South High School. He's most recently worked as the director of Adventure Programming for The Loppet Foundation.

The change comes weeks after a group of mothers of Andersen students, led by Elana Sosa, interrupted the Jan. 9 school board meeting by marching through the board room, chanting and carrying a large sign covered in photos of their children. Earlier during that meeting, Sosa shared during public comment that she had concerns about her eighth-grade son's safety at the middle school, citing drug use and what she viewed as unsecured entrances.

"I am here because we have two demands for you," she said during the board meeting. "We need different leadership at Andersen."

The group, which met with district officials Jan. 12, also called for district leaders to reinstate Andersen as a K-8 school — which it was until the district redrew school boundaries in 2021. The school in south Minneapolis now serves students in grades six through eight and includes a Spanish dual-language program.

Board Member Adriana Cerrillo, who has supported the group and their demands, said over the weekend that she was "so happy" to hear about the leadership shift. Cerrillo joined the mothers at the school on Monday morning to welcome Aponte on his first day on the job.

"As I always say, leadership matters," she said.

FitzGerald, who'd previously served as associate principal, was named principal of the middle school in 2021.

An announcement about that promotion cited her 25 years of experience in education and said she started her career as a teacher at South High School in Minneapolis.

"Ms. Fitzgerald is an experienced education leader with a passion for building strong, positive learning environments to ensure all students are achieving academic success, regardless of background," Associate Superintendent La Shawn Ray wrote in that announcement.

FitzGerald is quoted in that same letter saying she was excited for the role, adding, "Our new Andersen Middle School will be a school where everyone belongs and where our students will leave prepared to lead their future."

The letter sent to families Friday said the process to select a permanent principal — who will step into the role for next school year — will begin in the spring.

Correction: An earlier version of this story should have noted the process for selecting a new principal will begin in the spring.