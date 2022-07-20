City officials in Minneapolis said Wednesday that they are joining with partners in law enforcement to create the safest environment possible downtown for this summer's Aquatennial celebration.

The Police Department said it will have a significant presence for Aquatennial events, including bike and mounted patrols, and K-9 units. Also assisting from Wednesday through Saturday are the Minneapolis Fire Department, the city's Office of Emergency Management, Minneapolis 911 and the Office of Violence Prevention.

The reassurances come as the city faces its third consecutive summer of abnormally high gun violence. A mass shooting at a July 4th gathering in Boom Island Park, followed the next day by a firefight that left one teenager dead and another with life-threatening injuries, represent just the latest casualties in the wave of gun violence that has been surging for slight more than two years.

As of early July of this year, the city has seen nearly 300 shootings, and guns were used in the overwhelming majority of the 48 homicides to date, according to data analyzed by the Star Tribune.

"Our city is coming back, and the Aquatennial events are certain to showcase just that," Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement.

Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman, in her statement, said, "We are excited to be part of a strong group of public safety partners committed to creating a safe environment for people to enjoy the Aquatennial this year."

Wednesday night's CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade along Nicollet Mall downtown is the marquee event on the opening day of the 2022 Aquatennial.

"Aquatennial is the official civic celebration of our city," said Steve Cramer, president & CEO of the Downtown Council. "It draws our community together for fun, safe events in the heart of downtown and along our spectacular central riverfront. ... We want you to know we are ready and prepared."

A full schedule of festival events can be found at https://www.aquatennial.com/events/.