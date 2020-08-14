Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Friday gave the first preview of his plans for a 2021 budget that will be dramatically scaled back as the city deals with multiple financial challenges.

“Under the weight of the [coronavirus] pandemic and on the heels of the civil unrest following George Floyd’s killing, our city’s finances are under severe duress,” Frey said in a video aired Friday morning.

The mayor’s budget address was unlike those of recent years, providing only a high-level overview, while the specifics are expected by the end of September. The city said that’s consistent with what other mayors have done following similar crises, such as prior recessions and the collapse of the I-35W bridge.

The sketch provided Friday calls for a $1.1 billion budget, down from the $1.6 billion initially approved for 2020, and later scaled back amid the pandemic.

It relies on a 5.75% increase in the property tax levy, though the city said the effects of that should be offset by revenue brought in from the expiration of a special taxing district. The city projects that someone whose home has remained valued at a constant $281,500 would see their Minneapolis property tax bill decrease by about $47 for the year.

Frey’s plan also calls for extending a hiring freeze that went into effect in 2020 amid the pandemic and launching an early retirement incentive program in hopes of reducing the city’s workforce and avoiding layoffs that would likely impact the least senior and most diverse employees.

The mayor promised “significant ongoing funding for affordable housing programming,” saying he intends to make the Stable Homes Stable Schools program permanent. It had been operating on a trial basis.

The mayor also promised to increase funding for the Office of Violence Prevention by $2.5 million, and to continue examining which job tasks can be moved out of the police department to other offices. He cited, as an example, a recent effort to have the city’s 311 department process some theft reports that don’t require an officer to immediately be on scene.

After the mayor unveils his more detailed budget plan, City Council members will have a chance to negotiate their own changes. The final budget will likely be approved in December.