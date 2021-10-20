After months of speaking out against rent control, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey now supports a charter amendment that could impose caps on rent hikes on private apartments.

On Wednesday, Frey's campaign manager Joe Radinovich said the mayor opposes "classic form" of rent control, but supports the ability of local governments to deliberate and pass laws.

"As such, [Frey] will vote yes on question number 3, but will withhold judgment, as an ordinance has not yet been created," Radinovich said in a text message.

In August, Frey did not take action on that proposal, saying that he didn't see any language on how the City Council-led policy would work. Instead, he vetoed a separate one that would have given citizens the right to petition the council to create rent stabilization policies.

In his veto message, he said he opposes legislation by referendum and that the initiative would outsource the city leaders' core responsibilities to an interest group. The City Council members failed to override the mayor's veto.

The two rent control proposals were crafted by Council President Lisa Bender and Council Members Cam Gordon, Jeremiah Ellison and Jamal Osman to help protect vulnerable renters, particularly people of color, to help address the housing crisis and avoid displacement.

The mayor said he believes that capping a landlord's ability to raise rents won't solve the city's housing crisis. He supports giving landlords up to a 40% break on their property taxes if they keep at least a fifth of their units affordable to people whose household income is less than 60% of the area median, which he says has been effective at supplying and preserving affordable housing.

All of Frey's major challengers support the rent control charter amendment, also known as Question 3.

Faiza Mahamud • 612-673-4203