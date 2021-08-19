More from Star Tribune
Local
Blues Traveler singer injured in bus crash in Minnesota
John Popper will be able to perform Friday in Rochester.
Business
Amazon plans to open its own department stores, report says
The e-commerce giant is reportedly opening 30,000-square-foot stores that will sell clothing, electronics and household goods.
Business
Minnetonka-based Medica investing in Wisconsin health plan
Health insurer aims to extend growth spurt by partnering with Dean Health, which operates out of the Madison area.
The Twins Beat
New father Miguel Sano will play tonight before taking three days of paternity leave
The Twins open a four-game series against the Yankees at the Stadium.