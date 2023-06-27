A Minneapolis man was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison Tuesday for his role in a string of armed robberies he committed as a teenager targeting local businesses.

Ja'Bron Dedrick Duane Jiles, 18, was charged as an adult in February in connection with 10 robberies across the city that victimized employees and customers at various food and retail establishments throughout a five-week period in 2021.

He was accused of robbing Checkpoint Welding, Mother Earth Gardens, Tao Natural Foods Café, Cuppa Java, Bryn Mawr Market, Lustre Skin Care, DreamHaven Books, Mel-O-Glaze Bakery and a BP gas station at 6004 Penn Av. S.

At the time, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said that "accountability through the adult system was the appropriate path" given how lucky it was that no one lost their lives during the attacks.

Jiles admitted guilt in six of those cases last month under a plea agreement that would allow him to serve 95 months behind bars and four years' probation upon release. That includes an additional 48 month stayed sentence.

State guidelines require that two-thirds of a criminal sentence be served in prison and the remaining third served on conditional release. But with credit for more than 600 days in jail, Jiles is expected to get out in under four years.

On Tuesday, Jiles appeared in Hennepin County District Court wearing an orange prison jumpsuit to hear victim impact statements. In written submissions read by Hennepin County victim advocate Sheila Poechmann, the owners of Cuppa Java and Bryn Mawr market described the terror of Oct. 18, 2021, when Jiles assaulted a patron at the coffee shop, stole her laptop and robbed both Penn Avenue businesses at gunpoint.

Both stores lamented a significant reduction in foot traffic from weary customers, which forced them to shorten business hours and lose profits. The robberies also took an emotional toll on their staff.

"Most of the employees are refusing to work evenings and may be looking for other jobs," Cuppa Java's owner wrote.

In one case — ultimately dismissed under the plea agreement — Jiles was accused of pulling a handgun on a woman holding an infant at a friend's apartment, where he allegedly made off with three cellphones and $2,000 in cash.

"I feel he deserves all the consequences of his actions," an unnamed victim from that gun pointing incident wrote in an impact statement.

As Judge Hilary Caligiuri delivered his sentence and acknowledged the use of a firearm in these offenses, Jiles began speaking to an empty courtroom — apparently taking issue with the allegations involved in the dismissed case and facts of others.

"I would never put no gun to no baby's head. I would never beat someone over $150," he told the judge. "I don't wanna be lied on like that."

During the spontaneous outburst, Jiles also apologized to his victims and referenced his "messed-up" childhood, saying that he hasn't always gotten the medication he needs.

Jiles has been charged with over 30 cases since 2017. Recent charges have been pending a long time because at one point Jiles was found incompetent to stand trial, but another psychologist re-examined Jiles and found he was malingering.

Public defender Kathryn Cima noted that Jiles earned his GED while incarcerated and has grown in the four years she's been working with him.

"If anyone thinks he's not remorseful, that's not right," Cima said, adding that Jiles may not always express it well. "He's taking responsibility for this behavior."

"I expect that Ja'Bron will come out and be in a better place."

Staff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this report.