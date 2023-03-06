The man responsible for a gang-related shooting that killed 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith as she was jumping on a trampoline in North Minneapolis two years ago pleaded guilty to murder on Monday.

Jury selection was set to begin that morning for D'Pree Shareef Robinson, but the 20-year-old changed his plea, waiving his right to a trial and instead agreeing to 37 1⁄ 2 year prison sentence, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

It was a gang-related drive-by shooting, according to charges of second-degree murder and court filings for evidence that was to be presented by prosecutors at trial. The shooting was also captured on video surveillance.

Ottoson-Smith had been jumping on a friend's trampoline May 15, 2021 in a residential backyard directly between Robinson and the intended targets.

"Trinity was doing what kids should be doing in spring time in Minnesota, playing with friends and having fun outside," Moriarty said in a statement. "Mr. Robinson's actions shocked our community and devastated her family and all who loved her. I'm hopeful his admission of guilt begins to bring some degree of closure for Trinity's family and the community."

At the time, Trinity was one of three children gravely wounded or killed within a three-week span when they were shot in the head on the North Side. Ladavionne Garrett Jr., 10, was shot April 30 while riding in a vehicle in Minneapolis and Aniya Allen, 6, died May 19, two days after being shot while riding in her mother's car.

Raishan Smith, the father of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith, looked to North Memorial Hospital to offer prayer for his daughter during a rally, Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. More than 150 people joined Smith to walk in unity and to plead for someone to come forward and to end gun violence. Smith who helped organize the event said that the march was to symbolize unity and that this would ultimately help find the culpable parties. "It's going to take the community," said one of the organizers.

Robinson was booked and charged with murder in February 2022. In July, a jury indicted him on first-degree murder. Ottoson-Smith's killing is the only one to result in an arrest. A reward of up to $180,000 is offered for information in the shootings of Garrett Jr. and Allen.

Robinson's attorney Tyler Bliss did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

