A 34-year-old man has admitted to the armed carjacking of a preacher who was handing out water to the homeless on Lake Street in Minneapolis one summer's day nearly two years ago.

Dwight K. Eaglehawk, 34, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis to a federal count of carjacking in connection with the stealing of the car on Aug. 1, 2021.

The plea agreement between the defense and the prosecution noted that federal sentencing guidelines call for Eaglehawk to receive a prison term ranging from 8 1⁄ 3 to nearly 10 1⁄ 2 years.

However, federal judges have full discretion when sentencing defendants and are not bound by the guidelines calculation. Sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

The preacher was in a parking lot near the former Kmart on Lake Street and handing out bottles of ice water to the homeless when Eaglehawk approached and asked for two bottles, according to the plea agreement. Eaglehawk then brandished a rifle, demanded the preacher's car and drove off.

A warrant was issued for Eaglehawk's arrest, and he was taken into federal custody in July 2022, according to jail records.

Eaglehawk's criminal history in Minnesota includes three felony drug convictions and two convictions for fleeing police.