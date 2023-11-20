Officials have identified the pedestrian from Minneapolis who was struck by a pickup truck driver and killed in Fridley this past week.

Edward L. Stechler, 54, was hit at Mississippi Street by the pickup heading north on Hwy. 47 about 5:45 p.m. Thursday, the State Patrol said. Stechler died at the scene, the patrol.

The driver, Troy D. Bauer, 29, of Columbia Heights, was not hurt.

No other circumstances surrounding the crash have been released.