A Minneapolis man has admitted to participating in a violent carjacking ring whose crime spree targeted rideshare drivers who were sometimes beaten.

Shevirio K. Childs-Young, 20, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Paul last week to carrying a gun while committing a violent crime in connection with the string of offenses that spanned about five weeks in September and October of 2021.

The prosecution has calculated that Childs-Young should be sentenced to anywhere from slightly more than 12 1⁄ 2 to 17 1⁄ 2 years in prison, according to the plea agreement. The defense, the agreement noted, put the range at roughly 10 to 12 1⁄ 2 years. However, federal judges have discretion when sentencing defendants and are not bound by the guidelines.

Plea agreements were reached earlier with two co-defendants. Javeyon D. Tate, 22, of Minneapolis, admitted to the same offense as Childs-Young. William C. Saffold, 21, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to the same count and one more for assault on a federal officer in connection with him drawing a pistol and pointing it at an FBI agent in May 2022 before escaping on foot.

Sentencing for all three defendants have yet to be scheduled.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, when first announcing the charges in June 2022, billed the indictment as "an important step forward" in his office's new strategy to partner with local authorities to address rising violent crime in the Twin Cities. Luger pledged that all adult carjackers will be charged and prosecuted under federal laws, and everyone convicted will serve time in federal prison.

According to court documents:

As part of the scheme, drivers were lured to locations under the guise of picking up or dropping off passengers.

When the drivers arrived, they were robbed at gunpoint of their cell phones and wallets, and forced at gunpoint to unlock their phones and give up their pass codes. The conspirators then transferred money, via Cash App or other apps, from their victims' accounts to their own. The defendants then stole their vehicles at gunpoint.

"To intimidate and force compliance," according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, "members of the conspiracy struck, pistol-whipped, and threatened to kill the [drivers]."