Minneapolis is one of the final locations bidding to host the Sundance Film Fest in 2027.

Sundance organizers announced in April they were exploring a new home for the festival, moving it away from its 40-year home in Park City, Utah. Within days, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously moved to submit a bid. The city submitted its proposal on June 21.

"With our thriving arts and entertainment scene, diverse cultural heritage, and passionate film community, Minneapolis is the ideal backdrop for the Sundance Film Festival," said Mayor Jacob Frey.

The city has established a cross-sector host committee to support the bid and potential festival, made up of leaders like Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter — alongside others from government, philanthropy, arts and culture, economic development and media. Together, the committee has pledged to offer upward of $2 million in annual support to sustain and expand the festival.

"Everybody wants to be a part of this," said Andrew Peterson, Film North executive director.

Government and philanthropic support are a key part of Minneapolis' bid, alongside its winter infrastructure, theater district, and nation-leading arts and culture scene, organizers said.

Sundance established a two-part process for the search: an informational bid, then proposal. The final selection will likely come during the next festival, planned for Jan. 23-Feb. 2, according to entertainment website deadline.com.







