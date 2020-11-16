Minneapolis will no longer host the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball Midwest Regional after an announcement Monday the entire NCAA tournament will be held in Indianapolis this season.

Attempting to figure out a plan for the safest environment for all participants in the NCAA tournament, the Division I men’s basketball committee decided that the 68-team field traveling during the 13 preliminary rounds of March Madness would not work during the pandemic.

Committee members are meeting with state and city officials in Indiana and Indianapolis to schedule the entire the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in the surrounding metropolitan area in March and April. The 2021 Final Four was already to be held April 3-5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this season.

The NCAA Midwest Regional had been scheduled for March 25-27 at the Target Center.

“My committee colleagues and I did not come lightly to the difficult decision to relocate the preliminary rounds of the 2021 tournament, as we understand the disappointment 13 communities will feel to miss out on being part of March Madness next year,” said Mitch Barnhart, chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee and University of Kentucky athletic director in a release. “With the University of Kentucky slated to host first- and second-round games in March, this is something that directly impacts our school and community, so we certainly share in their regret.

“The committee and staff deeply appreciate the efforts of all the host institutions and conferences, and we look forward to bringing the tournament back to the impacted sites in future years.”