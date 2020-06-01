With Cub, Target and two Aldi stores destroyed by rioting on East Lake Street in Minneapolis, the area serving Longfellow and about eight other neighborhoods has nearly become a food desert.

“I consider the loss of these businesses devastating,” said Melanie Majors, executive director of Longfellow Community Council. “Besides just the food, there’s a lack of retail for diapers, formula, hoesehold goods, even clothing.”

Many residents of the area shop lower-priced stores such as Aldi or dollar stores but two dollar stores — including Family Dollar on Lake — were caught up in the looting and violence in the last week.

One Aldi store on East Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis reopened Monday after power was restored to it. The frozen foods section, though, had been cleared out due to the outage that started late last week but shelves were being restocked Monday.

Shashana Craft of Maple Grove purchased groceries Monday for Headway Emotional Health, an indigenous support group in Minneapolis.

“I’ve never seen the shelves this empty,” she said. “If people can’t get to their grocery store, they should check with churches or support groups offering free food and groceries.”

Holy Trinity Lutheran near 31st and Minnehaha; Heart of the Beast Theatre at 15th and E. Lake; and Sanford Middle School at 35th and 42nd Ave. S. were a few places offering free food and supplies, Majors said.

Area residents with a vehicle could find open supermarkets nearby at Longfellow Market at 38th and E. Lake and Lunds & Byerlys in Highland Park. There were lines out the door at several of the city markets Sunday similar to when the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders were first issued.

Amplifying the problem on Monday and over the weekend was the fact that Metro Transit was not operating buses or trains, so transportation was an issue. Several residents walked to the markets.

Sylvester Hudson walked about 40 minutes from the Fort Snelling Apartments to the Cub at 46th and Hiawatha.

It’s the only supermarket left in Longfellow neighborhood along the light rail line after for other supermarkets closed because of the destruction after George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.

“I don’t know if I’ll be able to catch a cab, so I’ll probably have to walk,” said Hudson, 70, who brought a two-wheeled cart for grocery transport as he finished shopping at Cub on 46th and Hiawatha. “This is the only store left open in the neighborhood that I can walk to.”