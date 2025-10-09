Court: Minneapolis landlord broke law when he blocked democratic socialists from door knocking

A Minneapolis landlord broke state law when he tried to block two democratic socialist candidates from talking to prospective voters in his apartment buildings, an administrative law judge ruled on Wednesday.
John Wall of Wall Cos., part-owner of the Flats at Malcolm Yards and the Station at Malcolm Yards, was fined $1,450 for rejecting three requests from City Council Member Robin Wonsley and Park Board at-large candidate Michael Wilson to knock on tenants’ doors this summer. Wall did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
The impact on voters was “significant,” according to the administrative law decision issued Monday, which noted that Wonsley and Wilson were trying to reach voters between 5:30 and 8 p.m., when many are home. “The … denials created a significant delay for complainants to connect with voters in the summer months before early voting began,” the decision reads.
A series of denials
Between July and September, the Wonsley and Wilson campaigns tried to canvass Wall’s apartment buildings near the University of Minnesota, which house hundreds of renters. Wonsley and Wilson are democratic socialists who support rent control. Wall does not, and he told Wonsley’s campaign manager so in an email.
“May I suggest that you have your candidates revisit the merits of rent control and think through what these policies will do to the innocent renters in Minneapolis,” Wall wrote to Katie Smithberg on Aug. 12. “Instead of yet another campaign of blaming the hard working, small business people who compete with one another to provide safe and security housing to our voters, figure out who you want to build more housing in Minneapolis.”
Wall and his lawyer, Jodi Johnson, denied the campaigns’ requests to door knock in the evening. Citing concerns about security, they said Wonsley and Wilson could door knock only between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., when building staff were available to follow them.
Political campaigns usually door knock after work and on weekends, when people with jobs are more likely to be home.
Emails show Wonsley’s campaign pointed Wall to state statute making it illegal for anyone to deny organized campaigns access to apartment buildings. Smithberg also quoted a new amendment, effective this summer, specifying that access “must be permitted during the hours of 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. on any day, at a minimum.”