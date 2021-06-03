A group that advocates for government transparency says Minneapolis is illegally withholding hundreds of police misconduct records, some for serious wrongdoing by officers, through a linguistic loophole known as "coaching."

Minnesota law classifies complaints against police as public documents if the officer receives any discipline for the conduct. But Minneapolis has for years contested that coaching — a form of one-on-one mentoring — doesn't meet the bar of real discipline, and the city has kept these records locked away from public view.

A lawsuit filed in Minnesota U.S. District Court Thursday says this is a willful misinterpretation of the statute designed to circumvent Minnesota data laws. This practice has promoted a culture of secrecy, allowing the Minneapolis Police Department to operate without accountability to the people it serves, according to the civil complaint, brought by nonprofit Minnesota Coalition on Government Information and the Minnesota Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. Attorney Leita Walker, who has also represented several local media organizations, including the Star Tribune, filed the suit on behalf of the two groups.

"The City Defendants should not be permitted to avoid their obligations under the [Minnesota Government Data Practices Act] through linguistic gymnastics — they should be required to disclose public data that goes to the very heart of whether MPD officers can be trusted to serve and protect the people of Minneapolis," the complaint states.

Coaching has for years been a topic of interest for reformers of the Minneapolis Police Department. In Jan. 2015, under Mayor Betsy Hodges' tenure, a Department of Justice report found the department resolved 418 complaints over a six-year period through coaching — more than five times the use of mediation, the next most-common outcome for sustained complaints. The report identified the reliance on coaching as a systemic challenge to early-intervention of bad officer behavior, as well as "inconsistencies and confusion in the coaching process."

Last summer, members of the Minneapolis Police Conduct Oversight Commission, a group of city-appointed civil rights watchdogs, said the city had been misinterpreting state law by classifying these records as private data.

City officials have disputed this analysis. Earlier this year, Minneapolis City Attorney Jim Rowarder said the city is following the law, and in line with other government agencies, in its interpretation that "coaching is not considered discipline."

Over the past nine years, 226 complaints against Minneapolis officers resulted in coaching, making it by far the most common outcome for sustained allegations of misconduct, according to city data.

Coaching cases described in public records include a Minneapolis officer causing a "preventable" car crash through reckless driving, an officer ignoring a policy to turn on his body camera while interviewing witnesses at a crime scene and an officer using "inappropriate language" toward a victim of domestic assault and then not writing a report on the call.

In another case that ended in coaching, a person alleged that a police sergeant failed to turn on body camera and then put a gun to the head of the complainant's brother, who is a vulnerable adult. The brother was "thrown to the ground and then the officer put his knee" into his back. It's unclear what part of the allegation was substantiated, because the records are private.

Another officer created a post on social media that stated, "If you look at this picture, and you freak out due to the fact that you think these are scary 'assault weapons' then I accomplished my goal ;)" The outcome: coaching.

The Police Department manual says coaching may be used in instances where officers behaved inappropriately, but the conduct "did not rise to the level of discipline."

But the lawsuit alleges some of these are not so minor. It says the city classified all but one of the 22 complaints against Derek Chauvin as nonpublic data, which likely means some ended in coaching. Filings in the ex-officer's murder trial showed multiple allegations of excessive force before Chauvin killed George Floyd, and one of those has since resulted in federal charges. But the paper trail was hidden from the public.

Similarly, the city says former officer Tou Thao — who is charged with aiding and abetting the murder of Floyd — has no discipline on his record. But court filings show, in Thao's first year on the force, he was written up by his field training officer eight times for "conduct involving dishonesty and/or taking shortcuts to avoid work," according to the lawsuit. Court records in the officer's criminal case also describe a history of "expediency, a desire to avoid scrutiny, and work-avoidance," according to the suit.

"One mechanism by which to prevent police murders is identifying problem officers before their misconduct can escalate. Yet the City Defendants have proven that not only will they remain willfully blind to the misconduct of problem officers, but that they will bury these officers' disciplinary data away from the public by calling it 'coaching," the lawsuit states. "This data belongs to the public."

The lawsuit asks a judge to compel the city to release the public records. It specifically names Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, City Clerk Casey Carl and Patience Ferguson, Chief Officer of the city's Department of Human Resources. It also alleges that the city's Department of Civil Rights leaders have been complicit in keeping these records from public view, along with the city attorney's office.

