Officials have released the identity of a 76-year-old man who was run over by a suspected drunken pickup truck driver on Dec. 8 in Minneapolis and died on the day after Christmas.

Einar M. Pikkarainen, of Minneapolis, was struck by the pickup at about 5:50 p.m. while on foot roughly two blocks from his home near the intersection of E. 34th Street and S. 1st Avenue, read a report released Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office and court records.

Pikkarainen suffered a severe injury to the back of his head and died on Dec. 26, the examiner's office said in its report.

The driver, 63-year-old David C. Johnson, of Minneapolis, was arrested sitting next to his pickup, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in court seeking permission to test Johnson's blood for intoxication.

A preliminary breath test at the scene measured his blood alcohol content at .09%, above the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, the affidavit disclosed.

Johnson told police that he didn't see Pikkarainen and acknowledged "having several beers" shortly before the crash, the filing read.

Johnson was booked into jail that night and released about 24 hours later without charges as the investigation continues. He has yet to be reached by the Star Tribune for a response to the allegations.

Court records show that Johnson was convicted in Hennepin County in 2016 for a drunken-driving offense in Minneapolis.