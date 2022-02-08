Just in time for Valentine's Day, Minneapolis' iconic "Spoonbridge and Cherry" will be reunited Friday.
The 1,200-pound red aluminum cherry departed in mid-November to get a new coat of paint at Fine Art Finishes in New York, a company that specializes in repainting the works of Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, whose sculpture has been the centerpiece of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden since 1988.
Instagram alert: The cherry will be lowered into place around 11 a.m. Friday.
This is only the second time since 2009 that the cherry was separated from the spoon for restoration. The cherry will remain in place for another 10 years or so, when it will make its big trip again.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Oscar nominations announcement begins
The reading of this year's Oscar nominees has begun.
Variety
Winfrey's new book club pick is by lifestyle coach Beck
Oprah Winfrey's new book club pick is a bestseller by a Harvard-trained sociologist sometimes referred to as Winfrey's "life coach."
Business
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
The co-founder of Peloton is stepping down as chief executive after an extended streak of tumult at the exercise and treadmill company, which is also cutting almost 3,000 jobs.
Sports
Olympics Live: Klaebo keeps title, Sundling win women's gold
The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:
Music
Painter Dan Lacey, unofficial ambassador of Paisley Park who never went inside, dies at 61
He consoled grieving fans by painting Prince portraits and taking care of the mementos outside the Chanhassen studio.