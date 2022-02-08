Just in time for Valentine's Day, Minneapolis' iconic "Spoonbridge and Cherry" will be reunited Friday.

The 1,200-pound red aluminum cherry departed in mid-November to get a new coat of paint at Fine Art Finishes in New York, a company that specializes in repainting the works of Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, whose sculpture has been the centerpiece of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden since 1988.

Instagram alert: The cherry will be lowered into place around 11 a.m. Friday.

This is only the second time since 2009 that the cherry was separated from the spoon for restoration. The cherry will remain in place for another 10 years or so, when it will make its big trip again.