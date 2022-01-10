Minneapolis will hold an inaugural ceremony Monday morning to mark start of a new term for Mayor Jacob Frey and a reconfigured City Council.

The mayor and the council — which for the first time has a majority people of color — will be closely watched as the city continues to navigate the coronavirus pandemic and demands to change policing and public safety after George Floyd's killing.

The program is largely ceremonial. The mayor and all 13 council members took their oaths of office and assumed full duties last week. During the Monday's ceremony, the mayor will deliver his inaugural address, and all of the elected officials will repeat their oaths.

Attendance this year was limited to the elected officials, their closest friends and family members, and some city staff, as part of an effort to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel. Later in the morning, the council will meet to choose its president and vice president and to divide up committee assignments and perform other administrative tasks they need to complete to begin the new year.

The new year also ushered in major changes in city government. Frey begins his second term with more power than any other mayor in modern memory. Voters in November approved a change that designated him as the "chief executive" for most city departments and prohibited council members from interfering with those powers.

Many political observers will be watching to see how Frey interacts with a new council and whether they can avoid the gridlock and political feuds that have sometimes slowed progress inside City Hall.

The City Council includes six incumbent members and seven newcomers. Returning to office are: Jeremiah Ellison, Jamal Osman, Lisa Goodman, Andrea Jenkins, Andrew Johnson and Linea Palmisano. Beginning their first terms are: Elliott Payne, Robin Wonsley Worlobah, Michael Rainville, LaTrisha Vetaw, Jason Chavez, Aisha Chughtai and Emily Koski.

Frey will serve a four-year term. The council members will serve two-year terms and will come up for election again in 2023. That change, approved by voters in 2020, was designed to help the city comply with a state law aimed at ensuring that council members represent wards that reflect changing census demographics; those ward lines are currently being redrawn.