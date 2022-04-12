Several dozen students walked out of Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis at 3:10 p.m. — their school's typical dismissal time.

The group, along with students at other high schools across the city, left class early on Tuesday to protest the 42 minutes added to their school day.

That schedule change went into effect this week as a way to make up for learning time lost during the teachers strike, which stretched for nearly three weeks in March. The added time, as well as tacking on an additional two weeks to the school year in June, was a part of the return-to-work agreement struck between the district and the union.

A group of students upset with the changes interrupted the last school board meeting, when the board ultimately approved the new calendar.

The North High School student council also circulated a letter to share concerns about the schedule shifts, which they said were unfair to students who have after-school and summer jobs, internships and activities. The letter stated that the change was inequitable, since North High already has a longer school day than other Minneapolis high schools.

At Patrick Henry on Tuesday, students briefly gathered in the rain outside the front door after leaving class early.

Arianna Bell, an 11th grader, said the additional 42 minutes in the school day affects her ability to get to her job at Cub Foods on time.

"It's really difficult," she said.

Michelle Xiong, a junior at Patrick Henry, encouraged the students who walked out to attend Tuesday night's school board meeting to ensure board members hear student voices.

"We're doing this for a purpose," Xiong said.