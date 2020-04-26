Minneapolis firefighters were battling a blaze in an industrial area west of downtown early Sunday.
Crews were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 175 N. James Av., where they found a large pile of pallets on fire. The building did not catch fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner. No injuries were reported.
Tyner said it’s unclear whether an explosion was related to the fire, which spread thick black smoke across the area.
This is a breaking news update. Come back to StarTribune.com for more details.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Fire crews battle large blaze west of downtown Minneapolis
Crews were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 175 N. James Av., where they found a large pile of pallets on fire.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis fire crews battle blaze west of downtown
Crews were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 175 N. James Av., where they found a large pile of pallets on fire. No one was injured.
St. Paul
Man found shot inside a car on St. Paul's East Side dies, police say
No arrests have been made.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
St. Paul
Brooks: From the Class of 1970 to the Class of 2020, with empathy
The 50th reunion might not happen until the 51st, but Macalester's Class of 1970 is more worried about the Class of 2020.