Minneapolis firefighters were battling a blaze in an industrial area west of downtown early Sunday.

Crews were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 175 N. James Av., where they found a large pile of pallets on fire. The building did not catch fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner. No injuries were reported.

Tyner said it’s unclear whether an explosion was related to the fire, which spread thick black smoke across the area.

