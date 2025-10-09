Minneapolis fire chief retiring after 30 years for job at Phyllis Wheatley

After a career that saw everything from historic riots and devastating fires to dramatic rescues and baby deliveries, Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner will hang up his gear at the end of the year to take on a new role serving the city.
Tyner, 58, said it felt like the right time to step away after 30 years with the Minneapolis Fire Department, the last five at the helm. Reflecting on his career in an interview at Fire Station 1 downtown, he said the long days and nights were worth it.
“If you love it, it’s the best thing in the world. If you hate it, then you really should find something you like and make money at that,” Tyner said. “But to me, man, it was the best career in the world.”
Tyner was the second Black chief in the department’s history. Alex Jackson was the first, serving in the position from 2008 until 2012.
Next year, Tyner will take over as executive director of the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center. Interim executive director Valerie Stevenson said she looks forward to Tyner leading the century-old Black-led organization that provides social services, educational programs and more in north Minneapolis. Tyner, a north Minneapolis native, grew up attending the center, sent his five kids there, and has served on its board of directors.
“I’m really proud of him stepping into this role because I know he’s going to take the organization where we want it to go,” Stevenson said.
The nonprofit offers services including child daycare, summer camp, programs to help young people get jobs, computer programming, wealth-building assistance for adults, and more.
The city is currently conducting a nationwide search for the next fire chief. An interim will be appointed after Tyner steps down on Dec. 31, though no one has been named yet by the city.