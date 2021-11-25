A Minneapolis Public Schools kindergarten educator was honored by Education Minnesota as the 2021-22 Education Support Professional of the year.

Tequila Laramee, an associate educator at Bethune Community School in north Minneapolis, was honored for her hard work and dedication to her students. In the classroom, Laramee assists with small literacy and math groups as well as behavioral, social and emotional support for students.

Laramee had no idea she was nominated for the award, or that there even was a statewide award. She was nominated by Minneapolis Federation of Teachers Chapter President Greta Callahan, who was the licensed teacher Laramee worked with for six years before Callahan became president.

Nomination letters, essay questions and interviews at Education Minnesota followed her initial nomination.

"From there I got the call on my birthday, which was a good birthday present, that I won," Laramee said in an interview.

She began her career in Minneapolis Public Schools 10 years ago, and has been an associate educator with young people at Bethune for the past seven years.

"She is able to connect with our students in such a caring and loving way that all the children feel safe and secure in her presence," Kari Ehlers, the kindergarten teacher who works with Laramee told Education Minnesota. "Tequila also has made many impactful relationships with families, reaching out regarding students, providing support and helping families feel our Bethune love."

Being an educator in her community is rewarding, Laramee said,

"Seeing that I make an impact on the young ones' lives, seeing that they love coming to school, that they are learning, that makes an impact on their lives," Laramee said.

At the beginning of her career she worked in south Minneapolis, but was excited to get back to north Minneapolis, where she was born and raised.

"It's my roots, it's where I grew up. They need people that look like them in their lives, showing them, like, what they can become," Laramee said of her students.

Growing up, she only encountered one Black teacher, who Laramee recalled fondly.

"It was amazing to see a teacher who looked like me. She was so beautiful and I sat right next to her," Laramee said. "It was an eye opener."

Going forward, Laramee hopes to finish her teaching license. Just seven classes away, she had to put school on hold for financial reasons. She hopes to become a school counselor for middle and high school students, to help encourage them and keep them in school.

As the Minnesota Education Support Professional of the Year, Laramee will receive a Apple iPad and a $1,200 honorarium, which she will be putting toward finishing her license. Laramee will also be nominated for the National Education Association's award and will receive an all-expenses paid trip to the awards ceremony, if it is held in person.