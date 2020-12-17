The Downtown Business Council will give away $1.6 million in grants to small and indenpendently owned businesses hit by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, especially the hospitality sector.

Large downtown companies provided the money, led by a $1 million contribution from Target. The amount of total grant money could grow.

"The Minneapolis downtown small business grant program will help us preserve the vibrant ecosystem of downtown," said Steve Cramer, chief executive of the Downtown Council. "It's been a challenging year. But we believe the trajectory of 2021 will be very different and positive with this grant program getting downtown off on the right foot."

Besides Target, Thrivent, Xcel's foundation and RBC Wealth Management all provided funds.

The grants are meant to provide money for rent, utilities and other costs that would keep restaurants, bars, retailers and entertainment venues afloat during the first half of 2021. Many downtown employers are not bringing workers back until the summer.

The council will start taking applications on Thursday at mplsdowntown.com/grants. The deadline is Jan. 15 for funds to be awarded the week of Jan. 25.

"Small businesses throughout downtown Minneapolis — including those that surround Target's headquarters offices — contribute so much to the city and help make it such a vibrant and dynamic place to live and work," said Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell.

