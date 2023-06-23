The DFL Party's endorsement process for a Minneapolis City Council seat that began with a chaotic ward convention last month concluded quietly Thursday night with the incumbent winning the party nod.

Council Member Aisha Chughtai received DFL backing for reelection to her 10th Ward seat after receiving 69% of the ballots, according to a tally performed on Facebook Live. The ballots tallied Thursday night were emailed to delegates last week.

Chughtai had no opposition in the voting, since the state DFL had banned her main opponent, Nasri Warsame, from seeking or receiving the endorsement. Warsame has criticized the DFL's decision and said he will continue his campaign for the November election.

State DFL Chair Ken Martin blamed Warsame for the chaos at the ward's in-person convention in May, when Warsame's supporters stormed the stage while Chughtai was preparing to speak. The fracas prompted calls to the police and caused several people to seek medical attention.