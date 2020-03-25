The spring opening of the food hall and other public retail space at the Dayton’s Project in downtown Minneapolis has been delayed for an unknown amount of time due to the evolving COVID-19 crisis.

The $214 million redevelopment of the former Dayton’s department store on Nicollet Mall has been highly anticipated by city officials and residents since the store, which most recently served as a Macy’s, closed three years ago.

This spring a food hall developed by television personality Andrew Zimmern was scheduled to open as part of a new three-level retail atrium that included the skyway, first floor and basement levels of the 1.2 million-square-foot site. A private amenity floor for office tenants complete with a 10,000-square-foot fitness center and an indoor “winter lounge” was also supposed to open in the spring.

On Wednesday, project leaders said the opening of the Dayton’s Project was being delayed due to public health recommendations against gathering of crowds and the need for social distancing. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced last week the shuttering of restaurants, bars and other entertainment venues to dine-in customers and groups.

“This was a very difficult decision to make in this uncertain time, but we know it’s the right one,” said Brian Whiting, president of The Telos Group, LLC, one of the groups leading the redevelopment, in a statement. “The most important thing right now is ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, and we look forward opening our doors in Minneapolis when it’s safe to do so.”

Construction on the site is still ongoing.

