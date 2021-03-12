Minneapolis City Council members will go into a closed session Friday morning to discuss the lawsuit brought by George Floyd's family.

The lawsuit could have major implications for the city and its police department, whose fate hangs in the balance as some city leaders and community members seek to replace it.

Floyd's family sued the city and the four officers charged in his death in July, just months after his death — and the video of former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on him — spurred protests across the world.

When they filed the suit, an attorney for the family, Ben Crump, said, "This is an unprecedented case, and with this lawsuit we seek to set a precedent that makes it financially prohibitive for police to wrongfully kill marginalized people — especially Black people — in the future."

The family has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to discuss updates in the case.

The city set a record for police payouts in 2019, when it agreed to pay $20 million to settle the lawsuit filed by the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. She was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor after she called to report a possible assault in an alley behind her south Minneapolis home.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents George Floyd's family, announces in a news conference that the family of Floyd is suing the city of Minneapolis and the four officers involved in his death, citing a failure in proper police training and a racist departmental culture that led to a "reckless disregard" of Floyd's civil rights Wednesday, July 15, 2020, outside the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis. Here, Crump is seen at the podium surrounded by his team of lawyers. (David Joles/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1716108

While the council members can meet privately with the city attorney's office to discuss the Floyd case, they would have to vote publicly on any major decisions, such as a settlement.

The civil suit is separate from the criminal trials for the four officers charged in his death. Jury selection began this week for Chauvin, who faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

A separate trial for the other three former officers charged in his death - J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — is set to begin Aug. 23. They face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

This story is developing and will be updated.

liz.navratil@startribune.com • 612-673-4994