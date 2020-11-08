Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender announced Sunday that she will not seek a third term next year.

Bender, whose ward sits just below downtown and runs along the Chain of Lakes, made the disclosure in a lengthy explanation on campaign letterhead.

The 42-year-old Bender said she made her decision “well before multiple crises hit our city,” apparently in reference to the death of George Floyd in May while being detained by police on a street corner, a sharp increase in violent crime and the coronavirus pandemic that has brought economic hardship to the city as it has around the world.

Her announcement did not include any hints to her plans in the future.

Bender was elected to represent the 10th Ward on the council in 2013. After her re-election in 2017, she was unanimously elected president by fellow council members.

She and several of her council soon after Floyd’s death took the stage at Powderhorn Park and promised to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department. That “defund the police” position was heard around the world and became a point of debate in the city and during the recently concluded presidential election campaign.

Their pledge remains just that for now and is at odds with the policies backed by Mayor Jacob Frey, who favors changing the department instead of abolishing it.

Bender offered in her resignation announcement a list of accomplishments during her time on the council including a $15 minimum wage, guaranteed paid worker sick time, expansion of multifamily housing across the city, and greater legal protections for renters.

Before joining the council, Bender was a city planner in San Francisco, and worked at the Minnesota Department of Health, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation. She also co-founded the Minneapolis Bicycle Coalition, now called Our Streets, which promotes bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Bender wrapped up her announcement Sunday by thanking her husband and two daughters “for your patience and support for the past eight years. I love you so very much.”