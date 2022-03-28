Players Health, a Minneapolis company that created a platform that keeps track of young athletes' injuries, closed on $28 million in funding from venture capital investors.

The money will be used for hiring and developing the app, the company said in a news release.

Founded in 2016, the company has so far raised more than $35 million in venture capital.

Among the organizations using Players Health are U.S. Youth Soccer, NFL Flag Football and i9 Sports.

In addition to tracking injuries and diagnosis so players do not return until it is safe for them to do so, the risk management platform created by founder and former professional football player Tyrre Burks allow athletes to document abuse and other incidents of misconduct. It is designed to help sports organizations manage compliance and insurance.

Some of the insurance products that can be managed on the platform include general liability, accident and health and professional liability and property insurance.

The recent round of funding was led by San Francisco-based Mastry Ventures, and publicly traded Bermuda insurance company SiriusPoint, the release said. Existing investors RPM Ventures, EOS Venture Partners and Will Ventures also participated in the round.

"These investments further our mission to create a safe haven in at least one corner of a child's world," Burks said in a statement. "By expanding our partnerships, we expand the roster of guardians and the safety net of accountability for the increasing number of youth athletes."