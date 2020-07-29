The Minneapolis Charter Commission narrowly voted Wednesday to keep one police proposal off the November ballot — dimming the prospects for voters to weigh in this year on how to remake policing following George Floyd’s death.

The commission voted 8-6 to block a proposal that would have removed the requirement to maintain a minimum police force based on the city’s population. That was widely viewed as the simpler of two police proposals up for consideration this year.

Some who voted to keep the measure off the ballot this year said they feared there hadn’t been sufficient time for public input, even after several public hearings and thousands of public comments. Referring to conversations on the City Council, they said approving this proposal would have been equivalent to deciding whether to defund or abolish the Minneapolis Police Department.

Charter Commission Chair Barry Clegg said he thought the measure was “sound and worth considering” but that they should take more time to review the concept.

“We wouldn’t put it in a charter if we were drafting the charter anew,” Clegg said, “But it’s there now and the fact is that it’s become code for ‘defund the police.’ So, I think it takes on bigger meaning than just some quirky add-on that was done 60 years ago.”

Others who voted to put the proposal on the ballot this year argued that commissioners must divorce their own feelings about defunding the police from the question of whether this measure should appear on the ballot.

Charter Commissioner Christopher Smith, who voted to put it on the ballot, said: “I don’t know that I would vote for it, but I don’t think it’s the role of this commission to stop this from going before a vote. I think the time to act is now. Minneapolis has been in international news. This is a time like no other in our city’s history. I think to prevent people from being allowed to vote on an amendment to the charter is not the proper course.”

Voting to keep the item off the November ballot were commissioners Dan Cohen, Jill Garcia, Peter Ginder, Andrew Kozak, Jana Metge, Matt Perry, Lyall Schwarzkopf and Clegg. Voting to put the item on the ballot were commissioners Greg Abbott, Al Giraud-Isaacson, Toni Newborn, Andrea Rubenstein, Jan Sandberg and Smith. Commissioner Barbara Lickness was absent during the vote.

Giraud-Isaacson had crafted the proposal as a possible compromise, after residents and some of his fellow commissioners raised concerns about a different measure crafted by some City Council members. The council proposal would eliminate the requirement to maintain a police department. In its place, the city would have a broader community safety department that could include police officers but wouldn’t be required to do so.

The Charter Commission is expected to vote next week on what it wants to do with council’s proposal. It could recommend approving it or rejecting or offer a substitute in its place. The commission could also invoke its right, under state law, to take more time to review the measure. If it does that, the commission will miss the Aug. 21 deadline for adding items to the November ballot. Both proposals would still be eligible for consideration on the 2021 ballot.

This story is developing and will be updated.