Minneapolis cites demolition crew tearing down Smith Foundry after pollution caught on video

The city of Minneapolis has fined a demolition company $200 for polluting the air as it tears down Smith Foundry, an iron caster that closed last year under pressure from neighbors.
The crew from the company Bolander have pulling down the building with an excavator since late February. In the weeks since, neighbors nearby have complained about dust escaping the site. But last week, a video taken from above with a drone showed clouds of gray dust floating past the boundaries of the property.
“Who’s to tell what is happening to the people who live right next door?” asked Luke Gannon, a neighbor and member of the community group EPIC.
Representatives of Bolander did not respond to email and phone messages. The video shows workers spraying water during demolition to keep the dust down, but a cloud still billows above the worksite.
Smith Foundry closed last year after an EPA pollution investigation and settlement that required it to shutter its furnace. Neighbors celebrated the closure after months of organization and pressure, but the demolition caught many people off guard.
Devon Cupery, who said she was a community journalist tracking polluting sites in the Twin Cities, took the footage from above the foundry on March 14.
It’s unclear exactly what is in the dust cloud seen in Cupery’s video.
A report prepared by a contractor in advance of the demolition, and later sent to the city, notes that measurable arsenic, barium, chromium and lead were found in sand that was previously used to mold molten iron. Some volatile organic compounds known to be harmful to human health, like benzene, were also found.