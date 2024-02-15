Two Minneapolis brothers have each been charged with three counts of second-degree intentional murder in connection with the killing of three Coon Rapids family members last month.

Demetrius T. Shumpert, 31, and Omari M. Shumpert, 19, were arrested Tuesday, according to the charges. A third defendant, 37-year-old Alonzo P. Mingo, was arrested and charged with the same counts last month.

The charges follow the deaths of 42-year-old Shannon Jungwirth, her son, 20-year-old Jorge Reyes-Jungwirth, and her husband, 39-year-old Mario Trejo Estrada. All three were found shot in the head on the afternoon of Jan. 26 in various rooms of a house in the 200 block of NW. 94th Avenue. Surveillance cameras throughout the house showed two children under the age of 5 were in the home at the time.

A search warrant affidavit in the killings alleges that Trejo Estrada had been trafficking in cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine and sending large amounts of money "numerous times to various individuals in Mexico."

According to the complaints filed Wednesday in Anoka County District Court:

Coon Rapids police responded to the house after hearing a female in the background of a 911 call.

A camera outside the home showed three men getting out of a car wearing UPS-style uniforms, entering the house and leaving the house seven minutes later. Several surveillance cameras mounted throughout the house showed Omari Shumpert shooting one of the victims and Mingo shooting the other two, charges allege.

Authorities used cell phone records and traffic cameras to detail defendants' movements on the day of the murders.

When arrested, Omari Shumpert told law enforcement he had dropped his cell phone and it was stolen by a homeless person. He said he had not been to Coon Rapids in over a year and had no memory of January. He also told law enforcement he is not close with his older brother and had never seen Mingo before.

Demetrius Shumpert told law enforcement when he was arrested that he hadn't gone to work on the day of the triple homicide because he had to take care of his child. He said he hadn't seen Mingo in about a month and hadn't heard from his brother recently.

The brothers made their first court appearances Thursday. Calls to the brothers' attorneys were not immediately returned.



