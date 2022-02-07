Two shootings near each other Monday afternoon on Interstate 94, one in Minneapolis and the other in Brooklyn Center, injured one person at each scene while in vehicles, authorities said.

The first shooting occurred about 1:15 p.m. on westbound I-94 near N. 49th Avenue in Minneapolis, according to police.

The State Patrol was alerted to a vehicle pulled over with someone inside who had been shot in the leg. No arrests have been announced, and the victim's name has yet to be disclosed.

That was followed by gunfire about an hour later and a mile to the north on I-94 near N. 57th Avenue in Brooklyn Center, police said.

Brooklyn Center Police Cmdr. Garett Flesland said the shootings were not related, and the people wounded at each scene will survive.

About 2:20 p.m., Brooklyn Center police dispatched to investigate a shooting on I-94and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound that was inflicted while he was in his vehicle, Flesland said.

The suspected shooter is believed to have been in a black truck or SUV that drove away from the scene, the commander said.

"At this point in the investigation," Flesland said, "we do not believe that this was a random incident."

The identity of the victim in the second shooting also has yet to be released.