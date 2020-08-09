Jamal James of Minneapolis defeated Thomas Dulorme on a unanimous decision in a 12-round nationally televised bout for the WBA interim middleweight title on Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

James is now 27-1 and has won his past seven fights. The judges’ scores were 115-113, 116-112 and 117-111.

At 6-2, James had a 4-inch height advantage and landed 204 punches to 115 for Dulorme, who kept attacking and pursuing James with mixed results. Dulorme’s record dropped to 25-4-1.

“Tonight is going to be my night,” James, 32, said before the fight.

Lakeville South wing picks Colorado College

Cade Ahrenholz, a 6-3, 200-pound right wing for Lakeville South, announced he has committed to Colorado College on Twitter.

Ahrenholz, who will be a senior this coming school year, had 18 goals and 15 assists last season, helping the Cougars advance to the Class 2A state tournament.

STAFF and Wire Services