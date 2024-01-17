The mammoth Minneapolis Boat Show, which opens Thursday, will again roll out to a captive crowd.

Minnesotans like their boats and other watercraft. There were more than 822,000 registrations in 2022, second only to Florida nationally, according to data from the Department of Natural Resources.

In its 51st year, the boat show begins at 2 p.m. Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

From Alumcraft to Yamaha, all sorts of brands will be present. The show also will highlight innovations in the industry, and display antique and class boats.

Daily tickets are $15 at the convention center or $13 online. Buy tickets online at minneapolisboatshow.com, and find other details about show hours, vendors, seminars and entertainment during the show. Children age 12 and younger and all active military members get in free.