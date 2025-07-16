Business

Minneapolis-based Jamf Holding Co. to lay off 166 employees

The company announced layoffs in tandem with new AI investments.

By Patrick Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 16, 2025 at 6:29PM
Photo of Jamf Holding on its opening trading day. Image provided by Nasdaq.
Jamf Holding went public in 2020 and is traded on the Nasdaq market.

Minneapolis-based software company Jamf Holding Co. will lay off about 166 employees as it boosts investment in artificial intelligence.

Jamf, which helps companies and schools use and secure Apple products, announced in a news release Tuesday that it expects to lay off 6.4% of its 2,595 employees by the end of the year.

The news was paired with an announcement that Jamf will further investments in AI technologies that “improve the customer experience in the Jamf product platform and drive further productivity enhancements by accelerating delivery of AI- and automation-driven solutions across the entire organization.”

Most of the layoffs are in the “go-to-market,” or sales departments, and will likely cost Jamf $11.5 million to $12.5 million in severance payments, employee benefits and related costs. The company will record most of those expenses in the third quarter of 2025.

Jamf’s annual revenue grew more than 30% between 2019 and 2022, but slowed to 17% in 2023 and 12% in 2024.

“While these layoffs are unfortunate, especially for those impacted, we believe a restructuring/reinvestment plan makes sense given decelerating revenue growth and a still relatively high percentage of revenue spent on sales and marketing,” Jake Roberge, an analyst from William Blair, wrote in a research note Tuesday.

Last year, Jamf completed the installation of a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that helped the company identify growth areas and possible operating cost reductions.

In May, the company said it expected second quarter revenue between $167.5 and $169.5 million. In the release Tuesday, it said it expects to exceed those projections. Jamf is scheduled to report second quarter results Aug. 7.

Jamf shares closed Tuesday at $8.08, down 1.7%, but were trading around $8.30 Wednesday afternoon.

Patrick Kennedy

Reporter

Business reporter Patrick Kennedy covers executive compensation and public companies. He has reported on the Minnesota business community for more than 25 years.

