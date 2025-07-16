Minneapolis-based Jamf Holding Co. to lay off 166 employees

Minneapolis-based software company Jamf Holding Co. will lay off about 166 employees as it boosts investment in artificial intelligence.
Jamf, which helps companies and schools use and secure Apple products, announced in a news release Tuesday that it expects to lay off 6.4% of its 2,595 employees by the end of the year.
The news was paired with an announcement that Jamf will further investments in AI technologies that “improve the customer experience in the Jamf product platform and drive further productivity enhancements by accelerating delivery of AI- and automation-driven solutions across the entire organization.”
Most of the layoffs are in the “go-to-market,” or sales departments, and will likely cost Jamf $11.5 million to $12.5 million in severance payments, employee benefits and related costs. The company will record most of those expenses in the third quarter of 2025.
Jamf’s annual revenue grew more than 30% between 2019 and 2022, but slowed to 17% in 2023 and 12% in 2024.
“While these layoffs are unfortunate, especially for those impacted, we believe a restructuring/reinvestment plan makes sense given decelerating revenue growth and a still relatively high percentage of revenue spent on sales and marketing,” Jake Roberge, an analyst from William Blair, wrote in a research note Tuesday.
Last year, Jamf completed the installation of a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that helped the company identify growth areas and possible operating cost reductions.
In May, the company said it expected second quarter revenue between $167.5 and $169.5 million. In the release Tuesday, it said it expects to exceed those projections. Jamf is scheduled to report second quarter results Aug. 7.