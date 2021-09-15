Minneapolis officials filed a down-to-the-wire appeal Wednesday asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to quickly intervene in a dispute over a key policing proposal and allow residents to vote on it this November.

"There could be few cases of higher public importance than whether a petition by the people to amend their own governing charter reaches the public for a vote," Assistant City Attorney Ivan Ludmer wrote in the city's request for an emergency review. "Absent immediate Supreme Court intervention here, Minneapolis residents will be deprived of that opportunity, put off indefinitely as the district court continues to act as a superlegislature over the Minneapolis City Council's wording of ballot language."

The request came two days before early voting begins in the first election since George Floyd was killed, when Minneapolis voters were set to weigh in on policing.

Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson on Tuesday blocked elections officials from using the latest version of the ballot question or from counting votes on that question in the November races. Early voting begins Friday.

Ludmer took the unusual step of asking the high court to intervene by Wednesday — the same day the appeal was filed.

"The City recognizes and understands the burdens placed on the Court by this request," Ludmer wrote.

Complying with Anderson's order, he wrote, requires elections workers to prepare thousands of ballots for early voting.

"It is not feasible to prepare these both with and without the inserts required for compliance," Ludmer wrote. "In the event of reversal, to prepare sufficient unaltered ballot envelopes, and in light of the solemn religious holiday observed by a number of City staff, the City would need to begin doing so as early as possible on September 16, 2021."

In addition to the city's appeal, Terrance W. Moore, an attorney for Yes 4 Minneapolis, the political committee that wrote the proposal, said they are also preparing appeal paperwork.

The proposal has been marred in political and legal fights over how to write a neutral ballot question for a measure that would clear the way for city officials to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new public safety agency.

In her order, Anderson described the current phrasing as "unreasonable and misleading."

"The Court finds that the New Ballot Question does not ensure that voters are able to understand the essential purpose of the proposed amendment," she wrote, as she struck down the ballot question wording for the third time in a month.

Yes 4 Minneapolis on Tuesday decried the judge's decision.

"A handful of people with power and money leveraged their influence to undermine the people of Minneapolis in an unprecedented and heinously undemocratic act of stealing the voice and vote of the residents," the group said in a statement. "No matter their race, neighborhood, age, or gender, every single person is deserving to be safe. Today, that opportunity was stolen from residents. It follows the sad legacy of supremacy and oppression that haunts our country."

Three Minneapolis residents — businessman Bruce Dachis, nonprofit CEO Sondra Samuels and former City Council Member Don Samuels — filed the legal challenge, arguing the phrasing was misleading. Their attorneys also painted a dire picture of what would happen if officials failed to create a plan for the new agency in the 30 days before the change took effect.

In a statement, attorneys for Dachis and the Samuelses disputed the characterization that they were trying to thwart the democratic process and placed some blame on city officials.

"The Samuels would actually like the charter amendment to be on the ballot and have done everything they can to persuade the City Council to write a fair ballot question," attorney Joe Anthony wrote. "If the City Council had simply crafted a ballot question that fairly explained what the charter amendment was designed to do the charter amendment would be on the ballot."

Ludmer, the city's attorney, wrote that they believed the phrasing "faithfully and sufficiently described what changes would be made to the City charter if the voters approved the amendment."

A ruling from the state Supreme Court, he said, "would avoid future situations like this, where district court rulings on ballot language come so close to the elections that the legislature feels its best option to ensure that it reaches the voters is to scramble to find language a district court might bless, precluding final appellate review until ballots are printed and ready for distribution."

Now, attorneys must wait to see if the state Supreme Court will take action on the case. If they don't, the proposal could still appear at a future election.

Ballots were already being printed when Anderson issued her order, so the question will still appear on them.

With that in mind, Anderson wrote that she was taking steps "to lessen the impact of this Order while the parties pursue an appeal."

If there isn't a ruling from the Supreme Court by the time early voting starts on Friday, the judge instructed elections officials to "provide, with each ballot, a notice of ballot change instructing all voters that the New Ballot Question should not be voted on and will not be counted or reported pursuant to court order."

She also blocked elections officials from counting those votes.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Liz Navratil • 612-673-4994