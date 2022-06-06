MINNEAPOLIS — A 3-year-old boy in Minneapolis recovering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.
The Star Tribune reported the boy was shot outside a residence in north Minneapolis around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery. A police spokesman says the boy is in stable condition.
The boy is at least the eighth child 10 years old or younger hit by gunfire in Minneapolis since April 2021.
