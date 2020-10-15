The Minnesota Senate gave final approval Thursday to the largest public works infrastructure package in state history, sending a bill authorizing $1.9 billion in borrowing to pay for roads, wastewater treatment and a slew of major projects across the state to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk.

The passage of what’s known as a bonding bill marked the end of months of contentious negotiations over a measure supporters say will provide an infusion of cash and jobs into state and local economies devastated by the pandemic. Groups that had lobbied for the bill celebrated its passage as necessary relief for construction workers facing an uncertain future.

“This bonding investment is necessary for our communities, workers and our economy,” said Jessica Looman of the Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council. “Construction workers across the state are breathing a little easier today, knowing that there will be jobs coming so they can keep working to provide for themselves and their families.”

Despite the bill being a top priority for leaders in both chambers, as well as influential business and labor groups, an agreement eluded the divided Legislature throughout its regular calendar and four additional special sessions this summer. Unlike other measures, borrowing bills require a three-fifth super majority to pass, giving added leverage to minority caucuses in both chambers. The fate was uncertain heading into a fifth special session this week, as legislators convened with just three weeks to go until the Nov. 3 election.

The final agreement, which passed both chambers by broad margins, includes $700 million for roads and bridges and $300 million for wastewaster treatment projects across the street.

Major local expenditures include $55 million to increase bus rapid transit in the Twin Cities, $52 million to replace the Third Street Kellogg Bridge in St. Paul and $29 million for a new child development building at the University of Minnesota. The transit upgrades

Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, talked with Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, at the beginning of the Thursday session to debate the bonding bill.

The bill also included $12.5 million to build an outdoor concert venue in a riverfront area of north Minneapolis, the centerpiece in a massive plan to redevelop the area known as the Upper Harbor Terminal. City leaders have called the project their top capital priority and had initially requested $20 million from the state.

In addition to the borrowing, the package includes additional spending to pay for direct care and treatment services, overtime for corrections workers and public safety money for the response to unrest around the Twin Cities. It also approves tax changes long sought by Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, praised the inclusion of a provision to align state and federal tax law to allow businesses to deduct large equipment purchases. Gazelka said the change, which Republicans have pushed for years, will allow farmers and business owners “to invest in their operations and keep growing their business in these challenging times.” Business groups also applauded the changes.

“Finally, the legislature has passed something that benefits small business owners,” said Mike Hickey, Minnesota director for the National Federation of Independent Business. “The ability for small businesses to now deduct more of their essential equipment frees up money for them to put back into their businesses and get back to what they do best: support Minnesota’s economy, their employers and their employee’s families.”

Thursday’s deal wasn’t without political friction and fighting. After months of refusing to support the bill over objections to Walz’s use of emergency powers, Republican leaders in the House raised new concerns about the cost of debt service on the bonds and other new spending given the state’s projected budget deficit.

Republican leaders in the House, who for months said Thursday that he and other Senate Republicans were frustrated that the version that cleared the House included provisions that weren’t agreed upon by leaders in both chambers ahead of the vote. The House adjourned the latest special session sine die, blocking the Senate’s ability to tweak the measure and send it back for another House vote.

“There’s no opportunity to come back and say you missed this piece,” Gazelka said.

In the end, all but three Republicans backed the bill and it passed by a wide margin: 64-3. Sens. Bruce Anderson, Michelle Benson and Mark Johnson were the only members to vote no.

Borrowing packages require supermajority support to pass, giving unusual leverage to the minority parties in both chambers. Twenty-five House Republicans voted with Democrats to approve the bill Thursday, over objections from some GOP leaders about the The House package includes about $1.4 billion in state-backed general obligation bonds. It also has other types of infrastructure funding, such as $100 million in housing bonds and nearly $39 million from the state’s general fund, much of it for arts, cultural and Native American facilities. Leaders have been working all year to reach a deal on a bonding measure. This week’s special session, triggered by the governor’s extension of the coronavirus peacetime emergency, was thought to be legislators’ final opportunity to find agreement before the Nov. 3 election.

“This was certainly making sausage and a little bit worse,” said Republican Sen. David Senjem, a lead on the issue in the Senate “But nonetheless we’re here today and we’ve got a good bill.”

Reporter Jessie Van Berkel contributed to this report.

