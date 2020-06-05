It wasn’t long after George Floyd was honored in a stirring service beamed around the country that work resumed for both politicians and community members geared toward a goal of racial justice.

Reforms were the topic at a closed roundtable on police brutality just a few blocks west of 38th and Chicago late Thursday afternoon. Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, Mayor Jacob Frey and others listened to citizen concerns.

Walz said the meeting, which was closed to the press, was full of “raw emotion” and an overwhelming desire to seize the moment for changes to policing methods and oversight.

Minnesota lawmakers are set to convene a previously scheduled special session at the end of next week.

“To think that all this momentum is going to stop in a legislative session, that is absolutely ludicrous,” Walz said.

Walz cited bail reform as one area where he sees the potential for bipartisan collaboration.

From left, Martin Luther King III, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Gwen Walz, Sarah Clarke, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, during a memorial service for George Floyd at North Central University in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Omar also joined in the roundtable at Sabathani Community Center. The Minneapolis Democrat, joined by fellow U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, enumerated federal legislation they will push: an independent agency to investigate police-involved killings and excessive use of force, and emergency funds to help rebuild neighborhoods where properties were set ablaze or looted.

Frey said a road map for reform is taking shape but that the Minneapolis police union’s contract is likely to be the stumbling block. City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison said the city needs to “dramatically reimagine” how it keeps residents safe and consider “if policing is needed at all.”

While Minneapolis streets have largely been calm in recent nights, protests around the country in response to Floyd’s death have continued to roil some cities. That includes in Fargo, N.D., where there has been violence amid protesting that prompted a National Guard deployment in that state.

Walz ordered Minnesota National Guard troops to Moorhead and surrounding communities late Wednesday out of concern for potential unrest in the Fargo-Moorhead area. There is a demonstration planned for Friday afternoon in Fargo’s Island Park, which organizers have pledged will be nonviolent.

Neighbors grilled food, vendors handed out canned goods and fruit, and a mood of calm prevailed at the south Minneapolis memorial for George Floyd into Thursday evening.

Many in the crowd were pleased that all four officers involved in Floyd’s May 25 death outside the Cup Foods at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue are now all arrested and charged. After harrowing days of demonstrations and outbreaks of violence, there was pride in a community that banded together.

“All I can do at this moment is hope and pray and have faith that all this is going to work out,” said Latoya Showers, who’d set up a stand nearby to hand out hygiene products.

“This is so beautiful,” Showers said of the scene unfolding at the memorial for Floyd, which saw a visit by some of his family members and prominent mourners including the Rev. Jesse Jackson, following his afternoon memorial service in downtown Minneapolis.

Showers she said she would be holding her breath as the prosecution of the officers gets underway.

Janice Douglas said for her, true justice would go far beyond the potential conviction of the officers. She wants to see deep reforms to American policing and immediate policy changes, she said.

“I’ve been angry. I’ve been hurt,” said Douglas, 59. “But I feel like we’re going forward with making things better.”

Staff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this report.