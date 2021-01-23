U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Johanna Clyborne of the Minnesota National Guard has been chosen as the deputy commanding general at the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence.

Clyborne, who is 48 and in 2019 became the Minnesota National Guard's first female two-star general, will maintain her duties as the assistant adjutant general in the Minnesota National Guard while serving this additional two-year duty.

"She is a strong and tenacious leader with a passion for both people and modernization," said Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard.

Clyborne is also a founding partner of the Shakopee law firm Brekke, Clyborne and Ribich, where she focuses on family law. She was appointed in 2018 by then-Gov. Mark Dayton to serve a short-term assignment as the state's chief information officer.

The Cyber Center of Excellence is the U.S. Army's force modernization project for cyberspace operations, electronic warfare, signal and communications networks and information services.

"I am excited to be part of the national-level team that focuses on the criticality of training the next generation of our nation's cyber warriors and ensuring our capabilities are on the cutting edge of modern technology," Clyborne said.