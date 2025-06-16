Mining project near the Okefenokee Swamp has stalled over a $2M permit requirement

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A company that has spent years battling conservationists as it seeks a permit to mine outside the Okefenokee Swamp and its federally protected wildlife refuge needs to do just one thing before regulators make a final decision: set aside $2 million for future restoration of the mining site.
Sixteen months after being notified of the requirement, Twin Pines Minerals still hasn't submitted a surety bond or equivalent financial assurance to show the Georgia Environmental Protection Division that it has access to that amount of cash or credit.
That's brought an unexpected halt to a project that appeared on the cusp of winning final approval early last year. Georgia regulators issued draft permits in February 2024 despite warnings from scientists that mining so close to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge could irreparably harm a national treasure.
Twin Pines of Birmingham, Alabama, has worked since 2019 to obtain permits to mine titanium dioxide, a pigment used to whiten products from paint to toothpaste, less than 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the southeastern boundary of the Okefenokee refuge near the Georgia-Florida line.
Within days of the draft permits being approved, Georgia regulators informed Twin Pines in a letter that it needed to submit a $2 million bond, cash or letter of credit that can be used as needed to pay for restoration of the 820-acre (332-hectare) site.
Regulators have finished reviewing thousands of public comments that poured in a year ago regarding the mining project in Georgia's Charlton County, said Environmental Protection Division spokeswoman Sara Lips. Now they're waiting on Twin Pines before moving forward.
''The financial assurance is the last piece of the permit package that will then get routed to our staff, up to the director, to make a final decision," Lips told The Associated Press. She said Twin Pines faces no deadline to put up the money.
Twin Pines President Steve Ingle declined to comment through a company spokesman. Ingle has insisted Twin Pines can mine without harming the Okefenokee. State regulators have agreed, concluding last year that mining should have a ''minimal impact'' on the refuge.