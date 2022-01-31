Will the real Van Gogh please stand up.

After months of seemingly endless ads for the "Immersive Van Gogh" light show, the Minneapolis Institute of Art announced Monday that it will host an exhibition of actual Van Gogh art beginning June 25.

"Van Gogh and the Olive Groves" will bring together five paintings by the Dutch master, with pieces from the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and the Dallas Museum of Art joining Mia's own "Olive Trees," along with three works on paper that shed light on the artist's practice.

The show, which continues through Sept. 18, focuses on paintings made during a six-month period when the artist was living in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in the south of France. Van Gogh created the olive grove paintings between June and December 1889, when he admitted himself to the local asylum.

"This exhibition offers a rare and exciting opportunity for our audience to view multiple Van Gogh masterpieces," said Mia President Katie Luber. "There is nothing like the experience of seeing these paintings and noting the energy and emotion behind each of his brushstrokes."

Tickets for the show will go on sale in May, available via artsmia.org.