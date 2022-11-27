LOWELL, Mass. — Quinton Mincey scored 15 points as UMass-Lowell beat Stonehill 73-59 on Sunday.
Mincey added eight rebounds for the River Hawks (6-1). Abdoul Karim Coulibaly added 14 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field, and he also had 14 rebounds. Yuri Covington was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 11 points.
Max Zegarowski led the way for the Skyhawks (2-6) with 18 points. Stonehill also got 11 points and two steals from Isaiah Burnett. In addition, Ethan Meuser finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Arizona State hires Oregon OC Dillingham, 32, as head coach
Kenny Dillingham's rapid rise through the coaching ranks took him from the Southwest through the South, into Florida and up to Oregon.
Sports
Pepper scores 30, UC Davis beats SE Missouri State 73-71
lijah Pepper's 30 points led UC Davis past Southeast Missouri State 73-71 on Sunday.
Sports
Morris, Jones lead No. 19 Texas women past Princeton 74-50
Sonya Morris scored 15 points, Taylor Jones notched a double-double and No. 19 Texas breezed to a 74-50 victory over Princeton on Sunday.
Sports
Purdue Fort Wayne defeats Bluffton 106-41
Anthony Roberts had 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 106-41 win over Bluffton on Sunday.
Sports
Tagovailoa, Dolphins rout Texans 30-15 for 5th straight win
Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and the Miami Dolphins raced to a 30-point lead before holding on for their fifth straight win, a 30-15 victory over the one-win Houston Texans on Sunday.