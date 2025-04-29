Milwaukee's Doc Rivers says Damian Lillard won't 'go out this way' after tearing Achilles tendon

INDIANAPOLIS — Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers has learned to take 10-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard at his word.
So when Rivers spoke with his injured 34-year-old star guard Tuesday, he wasn't surprised to hear Lillard's reaction to the torn left Achilles tendon that knocked him out of this year's first-round playoff series against Indiana.
''He said two things, which I love," Rivers said. "The first one, he just said ‘I can't believe I'm here.' Then the second one is ‘I'm not going out this way.' I can guarantee you he won't, and that's what I meant about his resolve.''
Lillard suffered a non-contact injury Sunday night in Game 4 of the Bucks series against Indiana. He was behind the 3-point line, near the top of the key, midway through the first quarter when the ball bounced toward him. Lillard used his left hand to tip the ball toward teammate Gary Trent Jr., then went down and grabbed the lower part of his left leg.
He remained seated as play continued and needed help — both to get up and to leave the court. Milwaukee lost the game 129-103, putting the Bucks in a 3-1 deficit and on the brink of a third straight first-round exit. The series resumes Tuesday night in Indianapolis.
Lillard's absence is a huge blow, especially after the seven-time All-NBA selection fought so hard to return just a month after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf — an ailment that typically takes months to recover from, not weeks.
Then in his third game back, Lillard got hurt again. this time with an injury that could keep him out of a significant portion of next season and potentially end his pairing with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The tandem has appeared in just three playoff games over their two seasons as teammates.
But Lillard is determined to come back as quickly as possible.